Rohit Sharma is one of India's finest limited overs cricketers, and the Mumbai man has been scoring some massive runs of late, especially in the year 2017. He scored an amazing 1,293 runs in ODIs last year, playing an integral role in India's dominance.

Rohit played stellar innings in 2017, including some world-record innings. He scored a T20I ton in 35 balls against Sri Lanka in Indore, becoming the joint-fastest alongside David Miller to reach the ton. The Mumbaikar also hit an incredible third double ton in ODI cricket. He is the first person to do so.

In both the feats, there was something common besides his thrashing of bowlers. His wife Ritika Sajdeh was present in the stands, cheering him on and it seems to have brought the best out of Rohit.

As a result, there has been some light joke doing the rounds, stating Ritika to be the 17th member of the India team. Rohit said that his wife has played an important role in helping him express freely on a cricket field.

"Yeah, that's funny. Even I heard that one. She and me definitely make a great team. She's been a great support as a wife, friend, manager, everything and that's just adding to the freedom with which I can express myself on the field," Rohit told Cribuzz in an interview.

Rohit and Ritika got engaged in April 2015, and finally tied the knot in December 2015. After getting married, if one looks at Rohit's ODI career, it has been brilliant, scoring at an average of 62 and 71 in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

Now, Rohit will look to further improve his record in across all formats as India will travel overseas, mostly, in 2018.