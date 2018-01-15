Former South African batsman Jonty Rhodes has said Rohit Sharma may not feature in India's Test side ever again if he fails to perform well in the second innings of the ongoing 2nd Test against the Proteas in Centurion.

The fielding great, who represented South Africa in 245 ODIs and 52 Tests, pointed out that Rohit has not been able to rectify the mistakes he does in pacer and seamer-friendly conditions overseas.

The Mumbai Indians skipper was dismissed for 10 (27 balls) on Day 2 by Kagiso Rabada as his inability to contribute to the team's cause overseas let him down once again. Notably, he averages 24.55 on the road in contrast to his home average of 85.44.

The world number one fast bowler set Rohit up wonderfully by bowling an array of dot balls outside the off stump before getting one to come back into the batsman and trap him LBW. Notably, the right-hander was dismissed in a similar manner in the first innings of India's 72-run loss in the first Test in Cape Town last week.

The limited-overs specialist's trigger movement which sees him plant his front foot outside off stump even before the ball is bowled has landed him in trouble, especially in conditions favour seam bowlers.

"He [Rohit] certainly seems to have a weakness for that [delivery seaming in]. They [South Africa] bowl outside the off stump, drag him across and the one that comes in catches him playing the wrong line," Rhodes said during an analysis show on Sony Ten 1 after the second day's play.

He added: "South Africa seem to have a gameplan when Rohit walks into bat. He has not been able to correct his fault. It is probably going to be his last innings if he doesn't succeed for India."

Rohit's no-show leaves Sanjay Manjrekar disappointed

Meanwhile, former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar expressed disappointment at the way Rohit has been failing to grab his opportunities in the ongoing series. The 52-year-old also opined that the former has only one chance left to prove his worth as a Test batsman.

With Rohit not being able to repay the faith the team management has shown in him, pressure is mounting on skipper Virat Kohli, who had performed the former over "overseas star" Ajinkya Rahane.

Kohli said the decision to drop Rahane was made on "current form". Notably, while latter had struggled to get going in the three-Test series against Sri Lanka at home last year, Rohit sealed the middle-order spot with a century and two half centuries.

On the flip side, Rahane's overseas average is a staggering 53.44. The Mumbai batsman had scored 209 runs in two matches the last time India toured South Africa in 2013. Thus Kohli's decision to bench the solid middle-order batsman did not go down well with fans and cricket experts.

"There was not too much of lateral movement [on Day 2 in Centurion]. He [Rohit] was coming at number five. Everything was going for him. This was the innings for him to sort of calm those people (detractors) who thought Ajinkya Rahane should have played instead of Rohit," Manjrekar said.

He added: "There is one innings left. I have been a huge supporter of Rohit but I have to concede he has one more innings left (to prove himself) and maybe no more after that. He has got work cut out for the second innings."