Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh are scrambling for food and water. Nearly 400,000 Rohingya Muslims arrived from western Myanmar since Aug. 25. They are fleeing a Myanmar government offensive against insurgents. The UN called Myanmars actions ethnic cleansing. The recent wave of refugees sparked a humanitarian crisis in both Myanmar and Bangladesh.
Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh scramble for food
Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh are scrambling for food and water. Nearly 400,000 Rohingya Muslims arrived from western Myanmar since Aug. 25. They are fleeing a Myanmar government offensive against insurgents. The UN called Myanmars actions ethnic cleansing. The recent wave of refugees sparked a humanitarian crisis in both Myanmar and Bangladesh.
- September 16, 2017 18:04 IST
-