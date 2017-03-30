Ishaan, brother of producer and politician CR Manohar, is making a dream debut with bilingual film, Rogue. He is being launched by popular South Indian filmmaker Puri Jagannadh– the man who gave a jumpstart to the careers of Ram Charan Teja and Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar.

Cast and Crew

In a welcome change, Puri Jagannadh has not roped in any big wigs for Rogue. His choice of heroines is: Mannara Chopra and Angela Krislinzki. Thakur Anoop Singh, Ajaz Khan, Avinash and others form the supporting cast. The technical team comprises of music director Sunil Kashyap, cinematographer Mukesh G and Junaid Siddiqui as the editor.

Buzz

First things first. Sunil Kashyap has composed six songs for the movie. Ghumshuda and Neeli Neeli tracks are among the few numbers that have struck a chord with the viewers instantly. Also, the trailer has raised the curiosity, which could lead to a good opening at the box office.

Synopsis:

Rogue is a romantic movie with a liberal dose of action. Like every Puri Jagannadh film, the latest bilingual is expected to have a simple story backed by a well-written screenplay. A boy, who apparently hates girls, falls in love with Anjali.

Audience Review:

The movie is releasing across the world and it is likely to have a premiere on Thursday, March 30. Below, we bring to you the audience response: