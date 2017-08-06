Tennis action on hard courts resumes at Rogers Cup 2017, starting Monday, August 7 in Montreal.

Top stars from the tennis world will be in action in Canada as the upcoming tournament is one of the two Masters 1000 tournament (Cincinnati Open being the other) in the lead up to the US Open 2017, starting August 28.

For the first time since Monte Carlo in 2011, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who have won three Grand Slams between them, are among the top two seeds.

Novak Djokovic and Stanislas Wawrinka have ended their season early and with Andy Murray and Marin Cilic pulling out of the upcoming tournament, Federer and Nadal once again have a good chance to add to their tallies this season.

Nadal targets return to top spot

Meanwhile, Nadal needs a semifinal appearance to topple Andy Murray and reclaim the top spot in ATP rankings after a three-year gap.

Despite the absence of three top-ranked players, Montreal field still has some of the in-form players, who have challenged the big names this season. Dominic Thiem, who had a dream run on the dirt earlier this year, is the third seed. 20-year-old German sensation Alexander Zverev is seeded fourth, followed by Kei Nishikori and Milos Raonic.

Men's singles draw preview

Nadal and Federer are drawn in the opposite halves and the two have a good chance to meet in the title match on Sunday, August 13.

Meanwhile, the Spaniard, who has a first-round bye, might meet either Juan Martin del Potro or the big-serving 14th seed John Isner as early as in the R16. A possible quarter-final against Milos Raonic awaits the world number two.

Fourth seed Zverev, who is drawn in Nadal's half also has a first-round bye, but an early test against Nick Kyrgios is on the cards. If he manages to go past the Australian, he is likely to face eighth Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the quarter-final.

Federer has a relatively easier passage to the final stages. The defending Australian Open and Wimbledon champion might face Jack Sock in the R16 and a quarter-final against fifth seed Nishikori.

Seeding information

1. Rafael Nadal 2. Roger Federer 3. Dominic Thiem 4. Alexander Zverev 5. Kei Nishikori 6. Milos Raonic 7. Grigor Dimitrov 8. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 9. David Goffin 10. Tomas Berdych 11. Pablo Carreno Busta 12. Roberto Bautista Agut 13. Lucas Pouille 14. John Isner 15. Jack Sock 16. Nick Kyrgios

