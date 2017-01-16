A legend can be down, but never out! Roger Federer proved that again as he won his Australian Open 2017 opening match on Monday at the Rod Laver Arena. The 35-year-old, ranked as low as 17 in the world at the moment, won over four sets against Austria's Jurgen Melzer.

How Narendra Modi once stopped Federer from playing!

The battle of the two 35-year-olds saw some of the most competitive tennis come to the fore and it remained a test of agility for both these tennis stars. Melzer is unseeded in the Aus Open 2017.

The final score of the match was 7-5 3-6 6-2 6-2 Federer.

Federer now got four wins over Melzer in a total of five meetings over the years.

Here's how the match transpired

1st set

Federer, playing his first Grand Slam after a long hiatus, struggled to make a good start. He won the toss and preferred to receive.

Melzer, 35, was visibly the more dominant one. Not only did he win the first game of the match, the Austrian but also made sure the legendary Swiss star did not find any easy time at the Rod Laver Arena. Melzer had a better serving percentage and a better return.

Federer did well in levelling the set 4-4 after being down 2-4 on one occasion. The momentum slowly seemed to be getting under the skin of the Swiss star, coming off at the back of a knee injury. His returns were steadily getting better and also his drop shots.

From 5-5 to 6-5, Federer seemed to finally find his form back. He quickly picked up three set points and sealed the first set with an ace. Time: 38 mins

2nd set

The returns remained purely vicious from the Swiss maestro. The momentum was steadily catching. Melzer made a good comeback in the set. From two games down, the Austrian, unseeded in the competition, quickly got a 4-3 lead, using his all-round game efficiently. He has used his agility and stamina to the best use possible.

The Austrian then incredibly earned a set point following some impressive tennis skills. The backhand shots from Federer do look classy, but when it fails, it does look painful. All the classy display becoming futile. That's what happened as Melzer won the set and looked very much into the match. Time: 31 mins

3rd set

In terms of first serve percentage and total points won, the Austrian had a competitive edge over Federer. The final two sets, however, saw a vintage Federer and this time, his trademark drop shots were doing all the talking. Melzer started the set well, but the Swiss star, serving the set for the first time in the match, got a healthy 4-1 lead, winning three game points on the trot.

The long rallies finally became visible now and also, the impressive aces from Federer. The set was won in no time! Time: 28 mins.

4th set

The Swiss superstar was at the receiving end of the serve from Melzer in the final game of the match. The Austrian served to stay in the competition but a return gone awry, helped Federer in bossing the game, the set, as well as the match.

Off to round 2 for Federer!