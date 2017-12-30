Tennis ace Roger Federer begins his 2018 season even before the start of the New Year as he leads Switzerland in the Hopman Cup against Japan on Saturday, December 30.

The 36-year-old is representing his country at the team event along with Belinda Bencic. He will open his campaign on Saturday against world number 40 Yuichi Sugita in the men's singles match.

Federer will also team up with Bencic for the mixed doubles match against the Japanese pairing of Sugita and Naomi Osaka.

Notably, Federer has faced Sugita only once in his career — at the 2017 Halle Open — and defeated the Japanese player comfortably in straight sets.

The world number two had a solid run in 2017, winning two Grand Slam titles and also reaching the semi-final of ATP World Tour in London earlier this month.

Federer proved his critics wrong by ending a four-year Grand Slam drought when he defeated Rafael Nadal in the final of Australian Open earlier this year. The Swiss veteran went on to clinch the Sunshine Double and reigned supreme at Wimbledon, winning his seventh title at the grass court Grand Slam event.

The 19-time Grand Slam champion has chosen the Hopman Cup to kickstart his 2018 campaign amid huge expectations. He will face Karen Khachanov of Russia and Jack Sock of USA over the next few days in Perth.

Teams

Switzerland

Roger Federer

Belinda Bencic

Japan

Yuichi Sugita

Naomi Osaka

When does Roger Federer's matches start and how to watch them live

Federer will take on Sugita in the men's singles match of the tie between Switzerland and Japan in Perth at 5:30 pm local time, 3 pm IST, 9:30 am GMT.

His doubles match in the night session will not start before 7:30 pm local time, 5 pm IST, 11:30 am GMT

Live streaming and TV coverage