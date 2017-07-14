It was supposed to be Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic in a blockbuster Wimbledon 2017 semifinal, but after the latter retired from his quarterfinal match due to injury, it is Federer vs Tomas Berdych in a not-quite-a-blockbuster men's singles semifinal at the All England Club on Friday.

With Djokovic, Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal all out of the Championships, Federer is the overwhelming favourite to clinch his eighth Wimbledon title, and while Berdych is a challenge for anyone when at the top of his game, nobody really expects the Swiss to be tested too much in this one.

Federer has been smooth as silk in his passage through to the last four, and with that determination face on, the only surprise would be if this semifinal ends up going the distance.

Naturally Federer was cautious when asked about his hopes of going through and clinching a record eighth title, but inside, the Swiss will be in confident mood, having played some glorious tennis so far, without even actually having to be at his best.

"I mean, being the favourite or not the favourite doesn't matter," Federer said. "These other guys are all big hitters. I feel like they will have their word to say of the outcome of the matches.

"They've got big serves, big forehands, big hitters really. All three guys (Berdych, Marin Cilic and Sam Querrey) are taller and stronger than I am. I got to figure out a different way, carve my way through the draw somehow with my slice and my spins, my consistency maybe.

"I'm looking forward to do that."

A confident Federer is more-often-than-not an unstoppable force and immovable object combined, so Berdych is going to have to catch the Swiss on his off day if he is to move to the final of Wimbledon 2017.

Having had enough time to rest, after Djokovic withdrew just two games into the second set, Berdych, who has beaten Federer at Wimbledon in the past, will hope all that planning and strategising pays off come Centre Court time on Friday.

"I'm probably in the best possible situation I can be right now," Berdych said. "I had a pretty good run so far. Yeah, (the Djokovic retirement) I think was a little bonus of all the matches before. That's just how it is.

"Really, I cannot be in the better position before the Friday's match."

Federer, who has an 18-6 overall head-to-head record over Berdych, beat the Czech both times in their two meetings this year – in the third round at the Australian Open and the quarterfinals in Miami.

Berdych is hoping it is third time lucky for him when these two players clash for the third time in 2017, at Wimbledon.

"I experience him in Australia," Berdych added. "I thought that the match we played there, I probably never seen him playing better tennis, that's true.

"Then I played him in Miami. I almost beat him, had a match point. That was a very close match.

"So now for the third one, hopefully this one is lucky for me."

When and where to watch live

Federer vs Berdych is the second semifinal at Centre Court, with the first one beginning at 1pm BST, 2pm CET, 5.30pm IST, 8am ET.

TV and live streaming information

India: TV: Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

Switzerland: TV: SRG.

UK: TV: BBC One. Live Streaming: BBC iPlayer.

Spain: TV: Movistar+.

USA: TV: ESPN. Live streaming: Watch ESPN.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

France and Middle East: TV: Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.

Canada: TV: CTV and TSN. Live Streaming: TSN TV.

Asia: TV: Fox Sports Asia. Live Streaming: Fox Sports Play Asia.