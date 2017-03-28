The Roger Federer juggernaut rolls on at the Miami Open 2017 as the tennis legend targets yet another ATP masters title this year after clinching the BNP Paribas Open. The Australian Open 2017 champion will take on Roberto Bautista Agut on Tuesday.

Federer entered the round of 16 after a brutal 6-3 6-4 victory over Argentina's Juan Martin del Porto in the previous round.

It looks like six months break last year owing to a knee injury have given a new lease to his career. The likes of Rafael Nadal, Stan Wawrinka and Del Porto have failed to stop the FedEx so far in 2017.

Spain's Bautista is coming to the match following a hard-fought win over America's Sam Querrey in the previous round. But it will take a herculean effort to edge out Federer. Bautista may have started the year with a championship win in ATP Chennai Open, but that won't count much on this contest.

Federer vs Bautista: Head to head

Total meetings: 5 (Federer won all)

Match schedule

Date: March 28

Time: 8 pm GMT onwards (1.30 am IST [Wednesday])

Venue: Crandon Park Tennis Center, Key Biscayne, Florida.

Where to watch live

India: TV - Sony ESPN/HD

Australia: TV - beIN Sports 1

UK: TV - Sky Sports

US: TV: Tennis Channel: Live Streaming: Tennis Channel Live

International live streaming: ATP website, Miami Open Live

Live score: Miami Open live score