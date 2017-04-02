Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal did not have a great 2016, troubled with injuries, but the two legends have been impressive this season. They are two of the most-loved players in the ATP circuit, and it is their brilliant performances that put their fans on the edge of their seats. The same can be expected when Federer face Nadal in the final of the Miami Open on Sunday (April 2). It is their 23rd final in the ATP circuit.

Federer might not have been able to dominate Nadal in the past, winning 13 and losing 23 matches, but the Swiss seems to have found the winning formula this season. Fedex defeated Nadal in an epic final of the Australian Open in January, which had it all, and emerged victorious in the Indian Wells round-of-16 clash in March. The Swiss has won the last three encounters against his famed rival. Before the final in the Australian Open, the duo had met in the final of the Swiss Indoors in December 2015 and it was Federer who had pevailed in the match.

However, those games are past and Federer knows what the Spaniard is capable of doing on his day. Nadal will be more than determined for a splendid show in the final of the Miami Open as he has never won the competition, finishing as the finalists on four occasions.

Nadal has been brilliant so far in this event, defeating his opponents with ease. But, this final is going to be his biggest test in Miami so far. The way Federer has been playing tennis this season, it would not be wrong to state, Nadal is the second favourite.

There is an element of confidence in Federer's game, and the magic touch has once again returned with some venom. His game from the baseline has troubled opponents in 2017 and Federer, 35, will want to bring his best against Nadal in the 'special' final too.

"It's definitely going to be very special playing Rafa here again. I'm thrilled for him that he came back as well as he did after the comeback and the struggles that he had last year. It feels like old times. We're playing each other every week now. We can't get enough of each other. Hopefully it's not our last match." said Federer.

Irrespective of who wins the Miami Open 2107 title, this title-decider will add another glorious chapter in the history of Federer-Nadal rivalry, one of the most absorbing in international tennis.

Where to watch live

Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Miami Open 2017 final is scheduled for 1 pm local time, 10.30 am IST, 5 pm GMT.

India: TV - Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD.

UK: TV:Sky Sports 2/HD: Live Streaming:Sky Go

US: TV:ESPN 2: Live Streaming: Watch ESPN

International live streaming: Miami Open Live

Live score: Miami Open live score