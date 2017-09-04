Swiss ace Roger Federer had an incredible 2017 so far, but the former world number one has struggled in the opening rounds of the ongoing US Open. Is it due to fatigue? Is it over-confidence? One could think about a number of reasons, but Federer has still managed to reach the fourth round of the year's last grand slam.

Federer will face Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber in the pre-quarters of the US Open. Despite Federer having stretched in the first two matches against Tiafoe and Youzhny, the Swiss, who beat Feliciano Lopez in the last round, will be the favourite to reach the quarterfinals of the competition.

Even one look at their head-to-head record suggests the dominance of Federer over his German opponent. The Swiss has not suffered a single loss, beating him 11 times. However, this US Open encounter will be their first meeting since October 2015 in Basel, where Fedex won in tight three sets.

One has to remember, Federer has been in amazing form in 2017, dominating players, rolling back the clock with his style of play. He has entertained fans to the hilt, and the crowd in Flushing Meadows will once again hope to see some magic from Federer.

Though Federer is favourite, Kohlschreiber cannot be taken lightly as the German is one of the elegant shotmakers in the ATP circuit. If he gets in full flow against the Swiss, Federer could run into problems and Kohlschreiber will fancy his chances.

If we look at Kohlschreiber's record in US Open 2017, there are reasons to worry for Federer. The German has not dropped a single set in the competition. Can Kohlschreiber continue this record when he comes against one of the greatest in the sport?

The Augsburg-born tennis player has nothing to lose against Federer, and should play fearless tennis. If things go his way, well and good, if not, he can cay that he was shown the exit doors by a legend.

When do the matches start

Federer vs Kohlschreiber at Arthur Ashe Stadium -- 7 pm local time/4:30 am IST

Live streaming and TV coverage information below

