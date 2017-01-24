After the shocking exit of Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray from the Australian Open, Roger Federer has emerged as a top favourite for the year's first Grand Slam. The Swiss player has looked in good shape and has reached the quarterfinals, where he is set to face Mischa Zverev, who stunned top seed Murray on Tuesday.

Also read: Tennis fans want Nadal vs Federer final

Federer was strongly tested by Kei Nishikori in the pre-quarters as the match went to five sets, but the former World No. 1 clinched the match to set a date with Zverev, who will also be high on confidence.

Though Federer is favourite to book a semifinals spot, Zverev cannot be taken lightly by the 17th seed. The Swiss player would be aware of that, especially if had he watched Zverev's match against Murray, where the top seed was frustrated by the Russian, who was brilliant from the baseline and looked fit throughout the match.

Federer knows that it could get tough against the left-handed Zverev. He also practised with left-handed players ahead of the clash. And Federer did beat left-hander Jurgen Melzer in the opening game, which could put him in a good position for this match. However, he still feels it is going to be a tricky encounter against Melzer.

"It's probably going to be more similar to Melzer in the first round, which is good that I played him. I have a lefty in me this tournament already. He's (Zverev) feeling great. Probably feels the best he's ever felt on a tennis court. That's how I would feel after the win today against Murray. It's going to be tough and different and tricky. That's my mindset," the Australian Open official website quoted Federer as saying.

The best thing for Zverev is that he has nothing to lose, after having reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, which will allow him to play fearless tennis. This has been his best performance in a Grand Slam ever, and if he can stun Federer, he will be in dreamland.

The bets will be on Federer to walk away victorious, but it will be interesting to see the plans Zverev has up his sleeve against the Swiss machine. Fans know that Zverev will not give up, since his determination to win a single point will be second to none against Federer. The Russian has shown that he is unfazed by big names.

With Federer in great form and shape, Zverev has to put in another amazing performance to defeat the four-time Australian Open champion. The Rod Laver Arena will be full of Federer's fans, so will Zverev be able to handle the pressure?

When to Watch Live

Federer vs Zverev Australian Open quarterfinals contest is set to begin at 7pm local time (1.30pm IST, 8am GMT, 3am ET). Below are the TV and live streaming information.

India: TV: Sony Six and Sony Six HD. Live Streaming: Sonyliv and Yupp TV.

UK: TV: EuroSport. Live Streaming: EuroSport Player.

Australia: TV: Channel 7. Live Streaming: 7 Live.

USA: TV: ESPN 3. Live Streaming: Watch ESPN.