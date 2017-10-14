Second seed Roger Federer will take on 16th seed Juan Martin del Potro in the second semi-final of Shanghai Masters on Saturday, October 14.

Federer revealed on Friday after beating Richard Gasquet in straight sets in the quarter-final that he would look for revenge against Del Potro, who ended the Swiss great's US Open run in the quarter-final earlier this year.

Also read: Rafael Nadal vs Marin Cilic live streaming & start time

However, Federer might not even have to work hard as Del Potro suffered a wrist injury during the second set of his quarter-final outing against Viktor Troicki on Friday.

While the Argentine was uncomfortable after hurting his troubled left wrist that has undergone surgeries in the past, he managed to battle and beat the Serb 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Del Potro, who decimated an in-form Alexander Zverev in his third round outing, though has been cleared off any serious issue to his wrist, which has now been placed in a splint, and is expected to take on Federer later today. However, the world number 23 will have a tough time facing the in-form Swiss star if he fails to be fully fit for the clash.

"I hope for him that it's nothing serious. Of course, it's on the wrist, as well, that he's had problems in the past, so this is where he's worried, rightfully so. For me, at the end of the day, nothing changes," Federer said after his quarter-final win.

He added: "I'm ready to come out here tomorrow and see the match like it's a revenge chance for the US Open, where it was tight and I couldn't win. So I see that more than his injury."

Notably, Federer and Del Potro have met 22 times in the past, with the former winning 16 of them. In the ongoing year, the celebrated tennis stars have won one each.

Federer will be wary of Del Potro's strong forehand, which he compared to that of Thor's hammer during the US Open campaign earlier this year. However, it will be interesting to see how effectively the Argentine will be able to use his strength just after the injury scare.

When does the match start and how to watch it live

The second semi-final of Shanghai Masters between Federer and Del Potro will not start before 8pm local time, 5:30pm IST.

Live streaming and TV coverage