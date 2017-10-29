Roger Federer will be keen to end the year 2017 on a high, finishing as the world number one with just a few events left in the calendar year. The Swiss ace player is currently ranked number two, and is chasing Rafael Nadal, who has a lead of 1900-odd points. Federer can close that gap if he manages to beat Juan Del Potro in the final of the Swiss Indoors (Basel Open) on Sunday.

Federer has always been a huge favourite in the Swiss Indoors, and his form has been stupendous in front of his home crowd. Federer has won the title seven times. Potro has also won the event twice in 2012 and 2013. Federer last won it in 2015. Can Federer win his eighth title or will Potro stun the Swiss ace?

Both the players come into the match with utmost confidence. Federer beat David Goffin with ease in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2.

Potro played some outstanding tennis to show defending champion Marin Cilic the door. He won the match in an impressive straight games, 6-4, 6-4. But Potro knows he is facing in-form player of the circuit, and it is not going to be easy by for him.

Potro has an low head-to-head record against Federer, who has pipped the Argentine 17 times and lost only six. Despite the record, Potro should be motivated to win over Federer as he can move into the final spot of the ATP World Tour Finals if he bags the Swiss Indoors title.

Federer remembers that last time he faced Potro, the Argentine really tested him. Federer came back to win the match in Shanghai Masters, and he expects a tough match against the fourth seed on Sunday.

"I'm ready for a difficult match and a fully fit del Potro,' said the game's most successful ever player. He played a great match against me in Shanghai and went on to win Stockholm and won that. Now he's here in the final again," metro.co.uk quoted Federer as saying.

If Federer plays anything close to what he has been in the last nine months, it would be impossible for Potro to stop Fedex from winning the Basel Open title.

When does the semi-final start and how to watch it live

Roger Federer vs Juan Del Potro David Goffin will start at 7:30pm IST, 2pm GMT. Here is the live streaming and TV coverage

India: TV: SONY ESPN. Live streaming: Sony LIV

UK: TV: Sky Sports Action. Live streaming: Sky Go

USA: TV: Tennis Channel. Live streaming: Tennis Channel

Australia: TV: ESPN. Live streaming: Watch ESPN