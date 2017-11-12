Roger Federer has had an incredible 2017, winning seven titles and it comes as no surprise when experts refer to him as one of the big favourites for the ATP World Tour Finals in London. Despite being a favourite for the competition, which features top eight players of the year, Federer will have to be consistent, play good tennis to win his seventh ATP Tour Finals.

The former world number one will start his campaign against the Paris Masters champion Jack Sock, who made a surprise entry, after winning some important tournaments, into the ATP World Tour Finals.

The American is one of the in-form players, which should make this encounter against Federer utterly interesting. This opening clash against Federer is going to be his biggest test despite his incredible form of late.

Federer has been smart in 2017. He has not only played some brilliant tennis but his ways of preparing for big events has been wonderful. The Swiss star did not feature in the Paris Masters, meaning that the world number two is fresh for this competition, ready to unleash his A game to end the year on a high.

The 19-time Grand Slam champion might be at the fag end of his career, but he has showed no signs of slowing on the court. His ground strokes have been brilliant, and is playing an even more entertaining game, brilliant to the naked eye.

HEAD TO HEAD Federer – 3 Sock – 0 Last meeting at Indian Wells in 2017 – Federer beat Sock (6-1, 7-6)

Federer won the last two tournaments he featured in, winning the Shanghai Masters and the Basel Open. No wonder, he is deemed top favourite for the ATP World Tour Finals.

Talking about form, there is no denying, Sock, who is playing in his first ever ATP World Tour Finals, has also looked decent. The American has the game to stun Federer as he has a strong forehand and good serve, which has only improved of late.

The American no. 1, to be fair, is quite unfortunate to play Federer in the opening match as 2017 has seen the Swiss play and dominate his opponents. If Sock suffers a humiliating loss, it could shake his confidence before taking other opponents in the group.

