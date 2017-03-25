It's the old guard vs the next generation at the Miami Open 2017 tennis tournament on Saturday as the legend Roger Federer goes up against America's Frances Tiafoe, a lesser-known name. Let's just look at the difference in ages between the two: Federer is 35, while Tiafoe is 19.

Tiafoe could be regarded to having a better stamina and more athletic ability than the Swiss veteran, fact remains that Federer is on a different level altogether this year. Harsh reality for his opponents.

After bossing the Australian Open 2017 championship with a win against the veteran Rafael Nadal in the final, Federer went on to win the BNP Paribas Open 2017 after yet another impactful win over compatriot Stan Wawrinka in the final.

"The guy has about a million Grand Slams and done everything. I can't tell you how excited I am to play," said Tiafoe of Federer. "He's my idol, everyone's idol. People on tour still stare at him in the locker room. He's an absolute legend. We hope he never retires because he's such a good ambassador for the sport.

Tiafoe, on his part, enters the match against the legend after recording a 7-5, 5-7, 6-1 victory over Konstantin Kravchuk in the previous round of the competition; he hit 12 aces en route to his win.

"I think I'm playing some good tennis. It's been showing. I've just been working hard and building as a player, as a person, every day," Tiafoe continued. "It's going to be an honour [playing Roger], but I am definitely going to go after him and give it all I've got."

Federer vs Sock: Head to head

Total meetings: None

Match schedule

Date: March 25

Time: 2:15 pm EST onwards (11:45 pm IST)

Venue: Crandon Park Tennis Center, Key Biscayne, Florida.

Where to watch live

India: TV - Sony ESPN/HD

Australia: TV - beIN Sports 1

US: TV: Tennis Channel: Live Streaming: Tennis Channel Live

International live streaming:ATP website, Miami Open Live

Live score: Miami Open live score