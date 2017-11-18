Roger Federer will take on David Goffin in his 14th semi-final appearance at ATP World Tour Finals in London on Saturday, November 18.

Federer, the world number two, stormed into the semi-final after winning all his matches in the group stage, beating the likes of Marin Cilic, Alexander Zverev and Jack Sock. The 36-year-old just dropped a set against the German youngster and thus was largely untroubled.

The six-time champion will head into Saturday's semi-final match as the favourite after having beaten Goffin in their six career meetings so far. Federer should be on a high heading into the match as he demolished the Belgian 6-1, 6-2 in their semi-final meeting at Basel last month.

Goffin acknowledges the task at hand as he prepares to face his childhood idol in one of the biggest matches of his career.

'Don't know what to do'

"I've never found a key to beat Roger. Honestly, I don't know what to do tomorrow. But I'm going to try something, something different, something that I've never done in the past. I will try to do my best to play a better match than in Basel," Goffin was quoted as saying by ATP's official website.

The 26-year-old, who is just featuring in his second year-ending tournament, though should take confidence from his win over world number one Rafael Nadal in the opening round earlier this week. Goffin needed three sets (7-6, 6-7, 6-4) to defeat the Spaniard, who withdrew from the tournament after struggling with a knee injury during the match.

With the year-ending number one spot slipping out of his hands, Federer will be determined to finish on the top step of the podium in London to cap off what has been a remarkable year, in which he proved his critics wrong with Grand Slam titles at Australian Open and Wimbledon.

When does the semi-final start and how to watch it live

Federer will take on Goffin in the semi-final from 7:30 pm IST, 3 pm local time, 2 pm GMT

Live streaming and TV coverage

Global live streaming: Tennis TV

India: TV: Sony ESPN; Live streaming: Sony Liv

UK: TV: Sky Sports, BBC 2; Live streaming: Sky Go

US: TV: ESPN3; Live streaming: Watch ESPN

Australia: TV: ESPN; Live streaming: Watch ESPN

Japan: TV: NHK Japan

Germany: TV: Sport1