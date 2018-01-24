Can the legendary Roger Federer just about make it to the semi finals of the Australian Open 2018 and in the process, also become the oldest man (at the age of 36) ever to achieve the feat in a tennis tournament? It won't be so easy for the Swiss tennis maestro as he has a tough task against a lanky tennis star in Tomas Berdych.
Federer and Berdych clash swords at the Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday January 24.
The men's singles semi-finals do not feature Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal. The juggernauts made the exit in their previous round matches of the Australian Open tournament. While Djokovic was shocked by a rising South Korean tennis star Chung Hyeon, Nadal had to retire hurt during his match against Marin Cilic.
Here are the upcoming men's semi finals fixtures:
Marin Cilic vs Kyle Edmund
Chung Hyeon vs Federer/Berdych
Federer's road to Aus Open 2018 quarter-finals
Round of 128: Beat A Bedene in straight sets
Round of 64: Beat J Struff in straight sets
Round of 32: Beat Richard Gasquet in straight sets
Round of 16: Beat M Fuscovics in straight sets
Berdych's road to Aus Open 2018 quarter-finals
Round of 128: Beat A De Minaur in four sets
Round of 64: Beat Garcia Lopez in four sets
Round of 32: Beat Juan Martin del Potro in straight sets
Round of 16: Beat F Fognini in straight sets
Australian Open 2018 QF: Federer vs Berdych
Date: January 24
Time: 7:30 pm local time (2 pm IST)
Venue: Rod Laver Arena
How to watch live
India: TV: Sony Six; Live streaming: Sony Liv
Australia: TV: Channel Seven; Live streaming: 7plus
USA: TV: ESPN; Live streaming: Watch ESPN
UK: TV: Eurosport, BBC; Live streaming: Watch Eurosport
Switzerland: TV: SSR, SRG
Singapore, South East Asia: TV: Fox Sports