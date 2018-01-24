Can the legendary Roger Federer just about make it to the semi finals of the Australian Open 2018 and in the process, also become the oldest man (at the age of 36) ever to achieve the feat in a tennis tournament? It won't be so easy for the Swiss tennis maestro as he has a tough task against a lanky tennis star in Tomas Berdych.

Federer and Berdych clash swords at the Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday January 24.

The men's singles semi-finals do not feature Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal. The juggernauts made the exit in their previous round matches of the Australian Open tournament. While Djokovic was shocked by a rising South Korean tennis star Chung Hyeon, Nadal had to retire hurt during his match against Marin Cilic.

Here are the upcoming men's semi finals fixtures: Marin Cilic vs Kyle Edmund Chung Hyeon vs Federer/Berdych

Federer's road to Aus Open 2018 quarter-finals

Round of 128: Beat A Bedene in straight sets

Round of 64: Beat J Struff in straight sets

Round of 32: Beat Richard Gasquet in straight sets

Round of 16: Beat M Fuscovics in straight sets

Berdych's road to Aus Open 2018 quarter-finals

Round of 128: Beat A De Minaur in four sets

Round of 64: Beat Garcia Lopez in four sets

Round of 32: Beat Juan Martin del Potro in straight sets

Round of 16: Beat F Fognini in straight sets

Australian Open 2018 QF: Federer vs Berdych

Date: January 24

Time: 7:30 pm local time (2 pm IST)

Venue: Rod Laver Arena

How to watch live

India: TV: Sony Six; Live streaming: Sony Liv

Australia: TV: Channel Seven; Live streaming: 7plus

USA: TV: ESPN; Live streaming: Watch ESPN

UK: TV: Eurosport, BBC; Live streaming: Watch Eurosport

Switzerland: TV: SSR, SRG

Singapore, South East Asia: TV: Fox Sports