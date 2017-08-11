Roger Federer, one of the biggest tennis stars, last won the Rogers Cup in 2006, and the Swiss ace will be eager to clinch his third title this time around. The former world number one has reached the quarterfinals of the competition and will be facing Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut on Friday.

Federer might have been sensational in 2017, but the Swiss was not at his impressive best when he took on David Ferrer in round three. Federer received a rude awakening as he was outplayed and beaten in the first set, but he clawed back to win the second and third to progress into the quarters.

This match might have been a perfect wake up call for Federer, who has a 33-2 record this season. With the competition expected to get tougher, Federer needs to maintain his consistency to add yet another trophy to his cabinet.

Federer, even when he is not playing well, as per his standards managed to beat Ferrer, which reflects his class and confidence. He will be upbeat about this match against Agut as the former world number one has not lost a single match in his career against the Spaniard. In fact, Federer has been so dominating over Agut, who has just won two sets in his six outings against the Swiss king.

There is no way Federer can take Agut lightly in the Rogers Cup, as the Spaniard has played some wonderful tennis in Montreal this week. He did not have much trouble in getting past his opponents in the first two rounds, Tim Smyczek, Ryan Harrison.

Agut, when pitted against Gael Monfils, showed his true class and character as the former emerged victorious after a gritty comeback (6-4, 5-7, 6-7) to set up a date with all-time great Federer. Agut is a strong reader of the game, and he should bring all his top characteristics into play to stun Federer, and only become the third person this season to get past the star.

We will have an intriguing match in our hands if Agut can show similar character, backed with some high-quality tennis in the quarterfinals.

Where to watch live

Federer vs Agut Rogers Cup match is scheduled for 2:30 pm local time, 12 am IST.

India: TV: TEN 2. Live streaming: Sony LIV

USA: Tennis Channel. Live streaming: Tennis Channel

Australia: TV: ESPN. Live streaming: Watch ESPN

UK: TV: Sky Sports. Live streaming: Sky Go

Spain: TV: Sogecable

Malaysia: TV: Astro Supersport. Live streaming: Astro Go