Roger Federer has reached yet another final this year at the Gerry Weber Open and is set to take on rising German Alexander Zverev as both men look to win their fourth title of the year. Both players have been in exceptional form this year with Federer winning his 18th Grand Slam while Zverev won his first Masters 1000 title at Rome.

Federer and Zverev come in this final on the back of winning all three of the finals they have competed in this year so someone's record is going to be broken today. Apart from that, both players are also looking to become the oldest and youngest champions at Halle.

Zverev is also looking to become the only player this year to win titles on hard, clay and grass courts while the Swiss is targeting his ninth title here at the Halle Open. So both players have a lot to play for Sunday, June 25.

After a disappointing start to the grass court season where Federer lost in the first round of the Stuttgart Open, he has turned this around completely. He has not dropped a set along his way to the finals and also defeated Zverev's older brother Mischa to make this far into the tournament.

Federer described his Halle Open final opponent as a tough player to play against and described his serve as wonderful and his backhand as one of the best in the game. While Zverev is 15 years younger than the Swiss, Federer also mentioned that he is looking to extend his career as much as possible.

"I want to extend this part of my career as much as I can, being careful about details and trying not to make wrong choices that can break this ideal balance which allows me to play in a relaxed way, enjoying and winning at 35," Tennis World quoted Federer as saying.

There is no doubt that Zverev is going to have to produce something magical against Federer today if he is to get the win. The German himself said that Federer is the favourite to get the winon Sunday but let's not forget that Zverev will be playing in front of his home crowd and appreciated everyone's support.

"Without them, it would have been very tough yesterday, and today as well, so I really appreciate everybody here coming out to support and it's going to be another fun day tomorrow," Zverev said.

This is set to be a really interesting match as it is between two players are at two very different stages of their career. While Federer will be expected to get his ninth title here at the Halle Open, Zverev had proven that he can compete with the best as he defeated Novak Djokovic earlier this year.

Apart from that, the youngster has also defeated Federer at the Halle Open last year in the semi-finals which was also his only win against him. The two have played against each other only twice with the other win going to Federer at the Rome Masters in 2016.

Where to watch

The Gerry Weber Open 2017 final between Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev is set to start at 1:00pm local time, 4:30pm IST and 12.00pm BST.

TV and live streaming information

India: TV: Sony ESPN. Live streaming: Sony Liv

USA: TV: Fox Sports, Tennis channel. Live streaming: Tennis channel

Canada: TV: RDS, TSN

South Africa: TV: Super Sport. Live streaming: Super Sport live streaming

International live streaming: ATP official website (Subscription needed)