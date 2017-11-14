It's time for the most anticipated match of ATP World Tour Finals 2017. It's going to be the legend against the next big thing of tennis as Roger Federer prepares to face Alexander Zverev in their second round-robin match of Group Boris Becker on Tuesday, November 14.

The six-time champion won his first match against Jack Sock 6-4, 7-6 (4) with ease on Sunday, November 12 and is a win away from making it to the semi-final of the ongoing tournament in London. On the other hand, 20-year-old Zverev edged past experienced campaigner Marin Cilic 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in his first round-robin outing. He also needs just to win another match to make the last-four round.

Can Zverev stun Federer again?

Federer, who has had a dream run in 2017, winning the Australian Open and the Wimbledon titles, will start the match as the favourite but Zverev's chances cannot be ruled out, given his 6-1, 6-3 thrashing of the Swiss great when the two met in the final of Canadian Masters earlier this year.

The world number three also defeated Novak Djokovic in the Rome final with which he also won his first Masters 1000 title.

Also, the young German, on his debut at one of the biggest stages in world tennis, showed nerves of steel when he overcame a 1-3 deficit in the decider against Cilic on Sunday. It seems he is motivated to make the most of his big clash against Federer later today.

"I think anyone beating Federer in this group has a good chance of passing. But he's the favourite, definitely, in all of the matches he plays. I played him a few times this year now... Obviously, all of them were great matches. Hopefully, it can be another one," Zverev said, as quoted by ATP's official website.

With a semi-final berth up for grabs, both the players will be keen on making the most of Tuesday's opportunity.

Meanwhile, Federer will take confidence from his fine form after his quarter-final exit at the US Open. Notably, the world number two has stitched an 11-match unbeaten run, which includes titles at the Shanghai Masters and Basel Open.

When does the match start and how to watch it live

The round-robin match between Federer and Zverev will start at 8pm local time, 1:30am IST [Wednesday]