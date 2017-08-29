The last grand slam of the year is upon us, as US Open 2017 kick-started with some interesting matches on Monday. One of the top contenders for the men's singles title, Roger Federer will play his first match of the competition, against Frances Tiafoe on Tuesday.

With big stars of the ATP circuit, including Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka and Novak Djokovic pulled out of the US Open 2017, Federer is seen as an overwhelming favourite. Federer, after having played some astounding tennis in 2017, will look to win his third grand slam of the year. He has been unstoppable so far in the season.

Meanwhile, Tiafoe will try to achieve what only three players have managed this season-- to beat Federer. Tommy Haas, Efgeny Donskoy and Alexander Zverev are the only three players, who have managed to get past the Swiss ace in 2017.

Can Tiafoe stun Federer and become the fourth player to show Federer the exit doors? It looks highly improbable. The 19-year-old has met Federer in the past, during the Miami Open, and Federer beat the American in straight sets.

However, one needs to remember that Tiafoe did show some great fighting spirit in that straight-sets loss. The American will try to give a tough competition to in-form Federer once again.

Federer, on the other hand, will be keen to carry his form forward with a good match. There has been something special about Federer, who has wound back the clock with some vintage performances.

Federer's trademark shots from the baseline make his opponents look helpless. Despite his age (36), Federer has been entertaining fans with his sublime tennis. The fans at Flushing Meadows would be expecting something magical as well.

This is the first game of US 2017 for Federer, and the Swiss will take it one step at a time. However, anything short of the title, or a runner-up finish would be disappointing, especially with the big guns not playing in the competition.

Where to watch live

Men's Singles Round 1 match between Federer and Frances Tiafoe will begin at 9 pm local time, 6:30 am IST at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Live streaming and TV coverage information below

India: TV: Star Sports Select 1/ Select 2. Live streaming: Hotstar

UK, Rest of Europe: TV: Eurosport. Live streaming: Eurosport Player

US: TV: ESPN, ESPN 2. Live streaming: Watch ESPN, Tennis Channel

Japan: TV: WOWOW

Canada: TV: TSN, RDS

Africa: TV: Supersport. Live streaming: Supersport Live Streaming

South East Asia: TV: Fox Sports. Live streaming: Fox Sports Go