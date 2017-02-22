Roger Federer stunned the whole world recently after he came back from a six-month injury lay off to win the 2017 Australian Open by defeating Rafael Nadal, which was also his 18th Grand Slam title.

Following that unexpected win it was rumoured that the Swiss tennis star could call time on his career and possibly end his career on a high, but he plans to play for another three years at least.

According to reports, Federer has also signed a three-year deal to play in his home town tournament in Basel until 2019, which means tennis fans will see him in action till he is 38 years old.

Since making his debut in 1998, Federer has won this tournament seven times and says that playing in this tournament is always the highlight of his year. He is also confident that if he can stay fit, he will be able to compete with the best players.

"I cannot wait to return to my home country in the autumn. Playing in Basel is always a highlight of the year. If I am spared again by the injuries, I am convinced that I am still capable of beating the best players in the world in the big tournaments" BBC quoted Federer as saying.

Meanwhile, following his win at the 2017 Australian Open, Federer said in an interview that retirement did cross his mind, but the joy of winning again was unbelievable and so much fun that he wants to go through that again.

"I guess in a faraway place it did cross my mind: How could I ever top this? But then again, the joy was so big, and I kept on watching the reaction of my team when I won the match point in Australia and how they were jumping for joy. Unbelievable. So much fun. I feel like I want to go through it again" he said.

After his triumph over Rafael Nadal in Australia, tennis fans around the world expected Federer to call time on his career just like his role model Pete Sampras did after he won his 14th major singles title. But Federer said that he has put in so much hard work during his six-month injury lay off that he has so much left to offer.

"The goal, when I took my break of six months, was doing this for the next couple years, not just for one tournament. I understand people who say, 'Oh, this would be a perfect moment to go.' But I feel like I've put in so much work, and I love it so much, and I still have so much in the tank" Federer said.