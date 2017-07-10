Roger Federer is yet to drop a set on grass this season ever since he dispatched off Japan's Yuichi Sugita in the opening round of Halle, which he went on to win last month.

Chasing a 19th overall and eighth Wimbledon title, the Swiss giant has started this year's campaign on a high easing into second-week action in London. While he benefitted from Alexandr Dolgopolov's retirement in the first round, wins against Dusan Lajovic and Mischa Zverev have come without having the need to break a sweat.

While it was expected that Mischa, the German who knocked out Andy Murray from Australian Open earlier this year, would give a stiff fight to Federer, the third seed decimated him 7-6(3), 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets.

However, a stiff test awaits Federer on Monday, which is action-packed with several big names eyeing a quarter-final spot in London. The 35-year-old faces Bulgaria's 13th seed Grigor Dimitrov in what is anticipated to be a close encounter.

Dimitrov, the world number 12, had a dream start to 2017 season when he edged past the likes of Dominic Thiem, Milos Raonic and Kei Nishikori to win a title in Brisbane. Starting Australian Open as a dark horse, the Bulgarian put up a solid show to reach the semi-final, in which he was ousted by Rafael Nadal in a five-set marathon -- 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(5), 6-7(4), 6-4.

He followed it up with a title in Sofia before losing track on the American hardcourts. A poor run on the dirt followed, but Dimitrov has bounced back on grass, with a run to the semi-final at Queen's and a second-week appearance in the ongoing tournament.

Known to have a similar style to that of Federer, Dimitrov will fancy his chances against the big man. However, his head-to-head record of 5-0 over the Swiss star is a concern ahead of today's big match.

However, given Federer's form, he should be able to fend off the challenge from Dimitrov. Nonetheless, the tennis legend seems to be in a positive mindset as he prepares for a gruelling week's action at SW19.

"I feel better, I feel my game is better. My physique is better. I'm in a better place in my life, in my head. Those are a lot of positive things. But I'm just excited and I'm not hiding. I appreciate being in the second week and my goal, the ultimate goal, is always to win Wimbledon," Federer said on the eve of his outing against Dimitrov.

When is the match, how to watch it live

Federer vs Dimitrov is the third match on the No.1 Court, with the first one to begin at 1 pm BST, 5.30pm IST, 2 pm CET, 8 am ET.