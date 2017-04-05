Roger Federer is known for his work on the tennis court but the Swiss tennis player is also one of the most charitable sportspersons in the world. Till now, the 2017 Australian Open champion has donated around $29 million to support children's education in six African countries and Federer's home country of Switzerland.

Now, Federer is set to raise some more money for the Roger Federer Charitable Fund/Roger Federer Foundation and is set to team up with Bill Gates in Seattle on April 29 to support children's education in Africa. The 18-time Grand Slam champion and the billionaire Microsoft co-founder will take on John Isner and a mystery celebrity partner at the KeyArena.

Then Federer and Isner will square off in a best-of-three-sets singles exhibition. This event marks the fourth "Match for Africa" and the likes of Starbucks Foundation, Rolex, Microsoft, and Nike will be the presenting partners for this event.

Federer said in a recent interview that with the help of his foundation he wants to provide one million children with the opportunity for quality education by the end of 2018. He was also grateful that Gates decided to team up with him this time.

"I believe in the power of people. We know that a good education is a decisive factor to empower children by allowing them to take their future into their own hands. With my foundation, we want to provide one million children with the opportunity for a quality education by the end of 2018," Metro quoted Federer as saying.

"The Match for Africa 4 in Seattle will help us reach our ambitious goals. I am very grateful for this opportunity to collaborate with Bill Gates, who in my opinion is the world's leading philanthropist."

Gates also does a lot of charity work through his Gates foundation and said that Federer's foundation does great work and was excited to team up with him for such an important cause.

"I'm a huge fan of Roger's work on and off the court. We share a love of tennis (although he might be a little better than I am) and a belief that all children deserve a world-class education. Roger's foundation does great work to support education in Africa, so it will be a lot of fun to play alongside him for such an important cause," Gates added.

Check out the video Roger Federer posted promoting the match.