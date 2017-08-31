A Gaya District Court on Thursday pronounced Rocky Yadav, the son of a Bihar politician, and three others, including his father Bindi Yadav, guilty in the Aditya Sachdeva murder case.

The judgment has come five days before the September 5 deadline fixed by the Supreme Court. The quantum of Yadav's punishment will be pronounced on September 6.

The father of the victim, KC Sachdeva, was eagerly looking forward to justice for his son. "We have our hopes with the honourable court," Sachdeva had said prior to the verdict.

Here are 10 things to know about Rocky Yadav and the murder case against him:

Rocky Yadav is the son of suspended Janata Dal-United MLC Manorama Devi, a politician who used to work with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

On May 7, 2016, when 19-year-old Aditya Sachdeva was driving his Maruti Swift on a road linking Gaya and Bodh Gaya.

He overtook Rocky's Range Rover SUV, which angered the politician's son. Rocky first fired a warning shot and forced Aditya to stop his vehicle. He then thrashed Aditya, tried to drag him out of the car before shooting him dead.

Rocky had also threatened Aditya with the clout his father Bindi Yadav wielded. Bindi is a rich businessman in Bihar.

Rocky's bodyguard, during investigation, had told sleuths: "Rocky babu started beating the guys sitting in the Swift, saying, 'Don't you know I'm the son of Bindi Yadav?' The Swift driver tried to race away, but Rocky was trying to drag him out of the car and the driver lost his balance. Then Rocky fired and this time, the bullet hit the rear windshield." The incident grabbed headlines because Rocky's mother was a leader of the ruling party and not acting upon it would have tarnished the Bihar chief minister's image.

Rocky went absconding after the police registered a case against him. He was arrested from his father's factory in Gaya, where he was found with a pistol worth Rs 10 lakh.

Though Rocky's counsel argued that there was no evidence of his direct involvement in Sachdeva's death, a chargesheet was filed by the police in a Gaya court against him, his father, his cousin Teni Yadav and his mother's bodyguard Rajesh Kumar. Rocky's mother was also suspended after liquor bottles were found in her house in violation of the liquor ban in the state.

The murder case was put the fast track and bail was subsequently granted to Yadav on October 19 by Patna High Court Chief Justice Iqbal Ahmed Ansari.

