Rock and roll legend Chuck BerryREUTERS

The legendary singer, songwriter and the "father of Rock 'n' Roll" Chuck Berry died on March 18, Saturday. He was 90.

According to a Facebook post of St. Charles County Police Department, the singer was found in an unconscious condition outside his home. Officers were unable to revive him.

Charles Edward Anderson Berry, who is mostly referred by his stage name Chuck Berry, was responsible for some of the best hits in rock music which include Johnny B. Goode, Maybellene, Roll Over Beethoven and Sweet Little Sixteen.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the first class in 1986. His chart-toppers were often covered by the many famous bands and musicians including the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, the Grateful Dead and many more.

His stage shows were popular for his signature steps like duck walk, crouching and hopping on one bent leg while swinging the other.

In 2000, President Bill Clinton called Berry "one of the 20th Century's most influential musicians."

John Lennon once said: "If you had tried to try and give rock 'n' roll another name, you might call it 'Chuck 'Berry'."

In 2003, Berry told the New York Times, "I made records for people who would buy them. No color, no ethnic, no political — I don't want that, never did."

Many celebrities, music legends, and others expressed their grief over his death on Twitter.