The legendary singer, songwriter and the "father of Rock 'n' Roll" Chuck Berry died on March 18, Saturday. He was 90.

According to a Facebook post of St. Charles County Police Department, the singer was found in an unconscious condition outside his home. Officers were unable to revive him.

Charles Edward Anderson Berry, who is mostly referred by his stage name Chuck Berry, was responsible for some of the best hits in rock music which include Johnny B. Goode, Maybellene, Roll Over Beethoven and Sweet Little Sixteen.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the first class in 1986. His chart-toppers were often covered by the many famous bands and musicians including the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, the Grateful Dead and many more.

His stage shows were popular for his signature steps like duck walk, crouching and hopping on one bent leg while swinging the other.

In 2000, President Bill Clinton called Berry "one of the 20th Century's most influential musicians."

John Lennon once said: "If you had tried to try and give rock 'n' roll another name, you might call it 'Chuck 'Berry'."

In 2003, Berry told the New York Times, "I made records for people who would buy them. No color, no ethnic, no political — I don't want that, never did."

Many celebrities, music legends, and others expressed their grief over his death on Twitter.

I am so sad to hear of Chuck Berry's passing. I want to thank him for all the inspirational music he gave to us. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/9zQbH5bo9V — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 18, 2017

Chuck Berry with Mick Jagger, 1969 pic.twitter.com/nGWhfFNhRo — Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) March 19, 2017

"If you had to give Rock 'n' Roll another name, you might call it Chuck Berry"

John Lennon (with Chuck Berry)

Mike Douglas TV Show, 1972 pic.twitter.com/ViJtLblEwt — John Lennon (@johnlennon) March 18, 2017

The Rolling Stones are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Chuck Berry. He was a true pioneer of rock'n'roll & a massive influence. pic.twitter.com/RT4NZH3KeQ — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) March 18, 2017

R I P. And peace and love Chuck Berry Mr. rock 'n' roll music ?✌️????☮ pic.twitter.com/hS2S2lUORf — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) March 18, 2017

"One of my big lights has gone out.”

- Keith, 3/18/17 pic.twitter.com/I86dHlvN5W — Keith Richards (@officialKeef) March 19, 2017

A legend is gone. Half the rock-n-roll artist today wouldn't be playing had Chuck not been there at the beginning. https://t.co/Z0VQBYFTsN — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 18, 2017

Chuck Berry. Maybe the most important figure in all of rock and roll. His music and his influence will last forever. - Huey — Huey Lewis (@Huey_Lewis_News) March 18, 2017

Chuck Berry merged blues & swing into the phenomenon of early rock’n’roll. In music, he cast one of the longest shadows. Thank You Chuck. pic.twitter.com/0TwpdDmw9e — The Jacksons (@Jacksons) March 18, 2017

The letter Chuck Berry received notifying him that Jonny B. Goode is 2 billion miles into space on NASA's Voyager ?? pic.twitter.com/RI4OO0Hb9W — EBONY BONES (@MISSEBONYBONES) March 19, 2017

My fond thoughts on Chuck Berry - on Bri's Soapbox here -- https://t.co/a6RER5UaIL Bri pic.twitter.com/gpBkXKifOj — Dr. Brian May (@DrBrianMay) March 19, 2017

Chuck Berry’s life was a treasure and a triumph, and he’ll never be forgotten. https://t.co/3Q7z0NatUd — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) March 19, 2017

Chuck Berry was rock's greatest practitioner, guitarist, and the greatest pure rock 'n' roll writer who ever lived. — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 18, 2017

Chuck Berry died. This breaks my heart, but 90 years old ain't bad for rock and roll. Johnny B. Goode forever. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 18, 2017