Former Bigg Boss 9 contestant Rochelle Rao, who has been quite vocal about body shaming and fat shaming, has given a tight slap to the internet trolls who criticise women for their imperfections.

Her recent photo series on Instagram encourages women to embrace their body regardless of all the physical factors.

You are beyond your photos

She wrote "We live in a day and age when we all want to be perfect! You have put a lot of weight on recently, and a lot of people have commented!... Well I ask you, is there something wrong with that? We all have phases in our lives and this too is a phase! Why do we have to be perfect all the time?"

"We've stopped being comfortable with who we are! And so here I am sharing my imperfections, pictures which show the real me, that is not hiding behind the veil of Photoshop! Are you willing to take off the mask? I'm not perfect and neither is anyone else, so lets share the imperfections! You are beyond your photos!"

Who said curves can't be beautiful?

"Left profile, right profile, let's hide the areas which show the fat! But who said curves can't be beautiful? Body shaming has become a common phenomenon in this day and age where it's ok for anyone to comment on another person's body! It all stems from insecurities!

"Rather than hiding, I choose to highlight my imperfections! The parts of me I was taught to hate, I now choose to show off! I choose to announce that yes I'm not perfect! My question to you is are you willing to share your imperfections with the world?"

Loving oneself isn't hard

"Loving oneself isn't hard when you understand who and what 'yourself' is. It has nothing to do with the shape of your face, the size of your eyes, the length of your hair or the quality of your clothes. It's so beyond all of those things and it's what gives life to everything about you. Your own self is such a treasure," Rochelle used a quote of American actress and singer Phylicia Rashad to explain how to love yourself.

Let's stop hiding

"Let's unmask! Lets stop hiding! I have shared my thoughts, I have shared my story! Now its your turn! Share your stories as I want to listen, I want to hear and I want to write back to you!"

Proud fiance

Her fiance and former Bigg Boss 9 contestant Keith Sequeira lauded her for expressing herself freely about body shaming on a public platform.

"I'm so so proud of you @rochellerao for having the courage to speak up about this openly! We are living in a society which is constantly passing judgements and unfortunately more so towards women.

"And god knows women in our country need to not be judged and to not live in fear, but to be set free to express and be themselves! It's time to unmask and accept ourselves as well as each other without any fear," Keith wrote on his Instagram.

Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira found their soulmates in each other when their hearts clung together inside Bigg Boss 9 house. The couple, who were always open about their relationship, got engaged earlier this year. They are yet to announce their wedding plans.