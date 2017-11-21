Just a day after liquor baron Vijay Mallya drew a parallel between him and Congress president Sonia Gandhi' son-in-law Robert Vadra during his pre-trial extradition hearing at the Westminster Magistrates' Court, Vadra took a dig at the industrialist and said he never misused his position like Mallya.

The once "king of good times" during his hearing in London on Monday said in his defence that he too was a 'political victim' like Vadra and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

However, this comparison by Mallya did not go down well with Robert Vadra, who has corruption charges levelled against him.

He took to Twitter and wrote: "Yet again, I came across news, where someone is using my name as crutches, for his personal benefits or to divert the Nation's real issues. This time, none other than Mr Vijay Mallya citing my references in the UK courts".

He further said he is indeed a political victim but he never misused his position.

"I never misused my position and have full faith in our judicial system. I never ran away with anyone's money from India," Vadra tweeted. He even asked the 61-year-old industrialist to come back to India and face the charges levelled against him.

Vadra also asked not to use his name as he doesn't want to be associated with Mallya.

I’m a political victim;I nvr misused my position & hv full faith in our judicial system.I never ran away wid any1’s money from India.My advise to him, “return to India/face all

legal charges/clear dues”!”pls avoid using my name”, I dont wish to b associated wid u in any matter2/2 pic.twitter.com/6AhzYHQFQz — Robert Vadra (@irobertvadra) November 21, 2017

Mallya's company owes Rs 9,000 crore to a consortium of 17 banks.

India has been pushing for Mallya's extradition since last year. UK Prime Minister Theresa May recently met Indian finance minister Arun Jaitley when he was in Britain, and the two are believed to have discussed, among other things, the arrest of Mallya and his possible extradition to India.