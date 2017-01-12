Robert Pattinson's fiancée FKA Twigs is the creative director of Nike Women's spring campaign for its Spring Zonal Strength Tights, and a new report claims that she took on the project to compete with Kristen Stewart. The latter is Pattinson's ex girlfriend, who is gearing up to showcase her own directorial debut with Come Swim at the Sundance Film Festival.

Also read: The Big Bang Theory Season 10 episode 13 will not air on January 12; Penny and Leonard's marriage in trouble?

A new Celeb Dirty Laundry report wonders if Twigs' might be following in Stewart's footsteps and if she could be trying to steal the focus away from Stewart, as she made her directorial debut just a week before Stewart is scheduled to show her film at the Sundance Film Festival. "But seeing just how much Twigs is compared to Robert's ex-girlfriend Kristen Stewart, it wouldn't be surprising if Twigs were indeed jealous of her," the report noted.

Besides appearing in the video for the campaign, Twigs is also the brain behind the concept. A snippet of her new music is also included in the video. In a statement about the campaign, she writes:

"I made the song in the campaign film, 'Trust In Me,' before I got approached about this project, I realized it would be perfect, because the lyrics say, 'Put your trust in me.' In a way, we're asking people to look at me and the other amazing athletes in the video and trust the way we are. We've worked hard to perfect our crafts and create our own destinies, and we're feeling good in our bodies."

As for Stewart, who has been acting since she was eight years old, direction was a natural progression to her career. "I've never been happier doing anything, [I] found the next level, so excited," she was quoted as saying by Indie Wire.