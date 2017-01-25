Ex-couple Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart will come together once again to entertain their fans with the Twilight movie. Pattinson and Stewart's Twilight movie, which was released in 2008, is coming to Netflix this February along with a host of other movies.
The February movie schedule of Netflix features family-friendly genres, including Babe, Finding Dory and The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch.
Check out the full list of titles coming on Netflix this February here:
Available February 1
Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks (2016)
Babe (1995)
Babe: Pig in the City (1998)
Balto (1995)
Balto 2: Wolf Quest (2001)
Balto 3: Wings of Change (2004)
Contact (1997)
Corpse Bride (2005)
Disney's Finding Dory (2016)
Eleven P.M. (1928)
From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story (2016)
Gun Runners (2015)
Hell-Bound Train (1930)
Highly Strung (2015)
Hot Biskits (1931)
I Am Sun Mu (2016)
Invincible (2006)
Les beaux malaises: Season 1-4 (2014)
Magic Mike (2012)
Masha's Spooky Stories: Season 1 (2012)
Mother with a Gun (2016)
Paris Is Burning (1990)
Project X (1987)
Silver Streak (1976)
The Blair Witch Project (1990)
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe (2005)
The Five Heartbeats (1995)
The Furchester Hotel: Season 1-2 (2014)
The Girl from Chicago (1932)
The Longest Day (1962)
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
Twilight (2008)
Women in Gold (2015)
Available February 2
American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson (2016)
Frequency: Season 1
Available February 3, 2017
Daniel Sosa: Sosafado — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Imperial Dreams — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Santa Clarita Diet – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available February 4, 2017
Superbad (2007)
Available February 5, 2017
Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I'm Using It (2014)
Los herederos (2015)
Available February 6, 2017
Girls Lost (2015)
Me, Myself and Her (2015)
Available February 7, 2017
Michael Bolton's Big, Sexy Valentine's Day Special –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available February 8, 2017
Tiempos Felices (2014)
Girl Asleep (2015)
Available February 10, 2017
Abstract: The Art of Design
David Brent: Life on the Road — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available February 11, 2017
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2 (2016)
Stronger Than The World—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available February 12, 2017
Clouds of Sils Maria (2014)
Available February 13, 2017
Code: Debugging the Gender Gap (2016)
Magicians: Life in the Impossible (2016)
Available February 14, 2017
Girlfriend's Day –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Katherine Ryan: In Trouble –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
King Cobra (2016)
Project Mc 2: Part 4 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
White Nights –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available February 15, 2017
Aram, Aram (2015)
Before I Go to Sleep (2014)
Fire Song (2015)
Available February 16, 2017
Milk (2008)
Sundown (2016)
Available February 17, 2017
Chef's Table: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 4 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kill Ratio (2016)
The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available February 19, 2017
Girl Meets World: Season 3 (2016)
Growing Up Wild (2016)
Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta (2016)
When Calls the Heart: Season 3 (2016)
Available February 23, 2017
Sausage Party (2016)
Available February 24, 2017
I Don't Feel At Home In This World Anymore –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Legend Quest: Season 1 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ultimate Beastmaster—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
VeggieTales in the City: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available February 26, 2017
Night Will Fall (2016)
Available 2/27/17
Brazilian Western (2013)
Available February 28, 2017
Be Here Now (2015)
Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes –NETFLIX ORIGINAL