Ex-couple Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart will come together once again to entertain their fans with the Twilight movie. Pattinson and Stewart's Twilight movie, which was released in 2008, is coming to Netflix this February along with a host of other movies.

The February movie schedule of Netflix features family-friendly genres, including Babe, Finding Dory and The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch.

Check out the full list of titles coming on Netflix this February here:

Available February 1

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks (2016)

Babe (1995)

Babe: Pig in the City (1998)

Balto (1995)

Balto 2: Wolf Quest (2001)

Balto 3: Wings of Change (2004)

Contact (1997)

Corpse Bride (2005)

Disney's Finding Dory (2016)

Eleven P.M. (1928)

From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story (2016)

Gun Runners (2015)

Hell-Bound Train (1930)

Highly Strung (2015)

Hot Biskits (1931)

I Am Sun Mu (2016)

Invincible (2006)

Les beaux malaises: Season 1-4 (2014)

Magic Mike (2012)

Masha's Spooky Stories: Season 1 (2012)

Mother with a Gun (2016)

Paris Is Burning (1990)

Project X (1987)

Silver Streak (1976)

The Blair Witch Project (1990)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe (2005)

The Five Heartbeats (1995)

The Furchester Hotel: Season 1-2 (2014)

The Girl from Chicago (1932)

The Longest Day (1962)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Twilight (2008)

Women in Gold (2015)

Available February 2

American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson (2016)

Frequency: Season 1



Available February 3, 2017

Daniel Sosa: Sosafado — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Imperial Dreams — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Santa Clarita Diet – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available February 4, 2017

Superbad (2007)

Available February 5, 2017

Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I'm Using It (2014)

Los herederos (2015)

Available February 6, 2017

Girls Lost (2015)

Me, Myself and Her (2015)

Available February 7, 2017

Michael Bolton's Big, Sexy Valentine's Day Special –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available February 8, 2017

Tiempos Felices (2014)

Girl Asleep (2015)



Available February 10, 2017

Abstract: The Art of Design

David Brent: Life on the Road — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available February 11, 2017

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2 (2016)

Stronger Than The World—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available February 12, 2017

Clouds of Sils Maria (2014)

Available February 13, 2017

Code: Debugging the Gender Gap (2016)

Magicians: Life in the Impossible (2016)

Available February 14, 2017

Girlfriend's Day –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Katherine Ryan: In Trouble –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

King Cobra (2016)

Project Mc 2: Part 4 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

White Nights –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available February 15, 2017

Aram, Aram (2015)

Before I Go to Sleep (2014)

Fire Song (2015)

Available February 16, 2017

Milk (2008)

Sundown (2016)

Available February 17, 2017

Chef's Table: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 4 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kill Ratio (2016)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available February 19, 2017

Girl Meets World: Season 3 (2016)

Growing Up Wild (2016)

Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta (2016)

When Calls the Heart: Season 3 (2016)

Available February 23, 2017

Sausage Party (2016)

Available February 24, 2017

I Don't Feel At Home In This World Anymore –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Legend Quest: Season 1 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ultimate Beastmaster—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

VeggieTales in the City: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available February 26, 2017

Night Will Fall (2016)

Available 2/27/17

Brazilian Western (2013)

Available February 28, 2017

Be Here Now (2015)

Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes –NETFLIX ORIGINAL