You won't believe it until you see it! Robert Pattinson decided to head the quirky road when he donned a pink wig for the cover of Wonderland Magazine.

Reminding us of Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry's famous pink hair dye, the Twilight actor looks unrecognisable in the picture for the magazine's autumn issue. However, we love that he dared to switch gender roles for the camera and pulled it off with ease.

Though the cover shows the actor up close, highlighting the eccentric designs on his face and the hair, another picture of Pattinson in the pink wigs shows him sitting on the floor showing off his outfit. A part of those pink tresses now tied up, the actor dons a bling oversized Bermudas, netted stockings, a grey printed round collared T-shirt topped with a brown coat.

But the actor embraced a casual look in another photo, placed inside the magazine, where his pink wig is replaced by a winter cap. The close-up shot sees Pattinson wrapped in a fur coat with silver streamers forming the background.

Talking to the magazine, he said: "I like entering worlds that feel foreign... I loved the idea of highlighting a subculture and magnifying it until it seems almost unrecognisable."

Apart from posing for the cover, the actor also served as guest editor where he spoke to Yuval Noah Harari, the author of Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, about the theme of issue.

"I wanted the theme of the Wonderland issue to be something like 'The Nature of Reality' and contrast people whose sole purpose seems to be to pervert reality with a cross-section of people like you, who seem to have a more healthy and comprehensive understanding of it," he told Harari, E! News reports.

The website also shared an excerpt from the interview where Harari is seen discussing the evolution of male fashion. He feels that male fashion has changed so much. "What is feminine dress and what is masculine dress changes so much in history. Today maybe it's a bit different, but for most of the 20th and 21st centuries masculine dress, at least in the West, is very low-key and grey and women are the flamboyant gender and men are much more reserved," he pointed out.