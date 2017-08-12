Robert Pattinson seems to be too busy to spend time with his fiancée FKA Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett.

People close to the English actor claimed that he is planning to take a break from his relationship with the 29-year-old musician. According to the industry insider, the Roar singer has nothing to do with their split.

"Rob and Twigs are on a break, they've been having problems for a while and it's got nothing to do with Katy, she would never get in the middle of his relationship. And there's still a lot of hope that Rob and Twigs will fix this, Rob definitely still wants to try," a source told Hollywood Life.

Also read Robert Pattinson's dog sex story lands actor in controversy

The insider also claimed that the couple is really busy in their professional lives and it is creating problems in their relationship. "What they really need is to spend some quality time together. The problem is they're both so insanely busy with their careers that they're hardly ever in the same place. The only thing to blame here is their busy schedules and the long distance, not Katy," the source said.

Meanwhile, another insider claimed that there are no hopes for the couple to rekindle romance. "He is technically still with FKA Twigs, but it doesn't seem like it will last. They were serious at one point, but not anymore. The whole thing with Rob saying they are 'kind of engaged' speaks for itself. The relationship has been fizzling out," an insider told E!News.

There is also a buzz that Twigs is already over with Pattinson and she is rumoured to be dating French model Brieuc Breitenstein. The duo was spotted together in Spain on August 9.