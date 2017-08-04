The Harry Potter star Robert Hardy passed away at the age of 91, the news was confirmed by his family. The actor is better known for playing Minister For Magic Cornelius Fudge in four of the Harry Potter movies. Hardy also played the role of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill several times on screen.

The actor, who was also well known for his portrayal in the long-running BBC One show All Creatures Great and Small, was described as 'Gruff, elegant, twinkly, and always dignified' by his children.

Three of Hardy's children -- Emma, Justine and Paul -- said, "He is celebrated by all who knew him and loved him, and everyone who enjoyed his work."

"We are immensely grateful to the team at Denville Hall [a London retirement home for actors] for the tender care they gave during his last weeks," they said.

"Dad is also remembered as a meticulous linguist, a fine artist, a lover of music and a champion of literature, as well a highly respected historian, and a leading specialist on the longbow," the trio added.

Celebs took to social media platforms to pay tribute to the late actor. Harry Potter author JK Rowling shared her fond memory of the actor as she wrote, "He was such a talented actor and everybody who worked with him on Potter loved him."

Christopher Timothy, his co-star from All Creatures Great and Small, paid tribute to Hardy saying: "He has left an unbelievable legacy of fantastic work for many generations to enjoy and appreciate."

Many other celebs and his fans took to various social media platforms to express their grief.

Sad to hear Robert Hardy has died. Best known for All Creatures Great And Small and of course as Cornelius Fudge in the Harry Potter films. pic.twitter.com/n253w8eoAm — Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) August 3, 2017

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Robert Hardy, who played Minister for Magic, Cornelius Fudge. He will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/S1DscwlDtX — Harry Potter Film (@HarryPotterFilm) August 3, 2017

So very sad to hear about Robert Hardy. He was such a talented actor and everybody who worked with him on Potter loved him. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 3, 2017

BBC news tells me Robert Hardy, the Minister of Magic has died. Terribly sad. He was a very kind man who told wonderful stories. xx — Chris Rankin (@chrisrankin) August 3, 2017

Robert Hardy read from Henry the Fifth at our 600th Anniversary of the Battle of Agincourt service in 2015. RIP. https://t.co/Mi9ysShwlW pic.twitter.com/ia4SP8FAr7 — Westminster Abbey (@wabbey) August 3, 2017