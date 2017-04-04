On 1 April, robbers used explosives to blow the doors off a cash-in-transit van in Johannesburg. The van was seized by armed robbers on a busy highway shortly before noon. The suspects were travelling in a BMW and Mercedes-Benz and shot the vans tyre before forcing the guards out of the vehicle, blowing it up with explosives, and making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Robbers use explosives to blow up cash-in-transit van in Johannesburg, South Africa
- April 4, 2017 15:47 IST
