Robbers use explosives to blow up cash-in-transit van in Johannesburg, South Africa
On 1 April, robbers used explosives to blow the doors off a cash-in-transit van in Johannesburg. The van was seized by armed robbers on a busy highway shortly before noon. The suspects were travelling in a BMW and Mercedes-Benz and shot the vans tyre before forcing the guards out of the vehicle, blowing it up with explosives, and making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.