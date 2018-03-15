Newcastle goalkeeper Rob Elliot says he is confident the club will avoid relegation this season.

The Magpies beat Southampton 3-0 on March 10 to move five points clear of the relegation zone to 13th place on the league table.

Rafael Benitez's side are now eight points short of reaching the 40-point mark, which the Spaniard has said will likely secure the club's Premier League status.

Elliot insisted that the Newcastle squad had enough quality to compete at the Premier League level, and added that the dressing room had been lifted by the dominant win over Southampton.

"Yeah definitely [Newcastle can stay up]. I think there's been a lot made about this not being a Premier League squad, but I completely disagree," the goalkeeper told Sky Sports.

"I think there's a strong depth to the squad and I think they've proven time and time again that they are good enough. Not forgetting this is only the first year or first half a season we're back in the Premier League.

"I think the players have got a lot to prove, they're a very young squad and all in all things are looking very positive for us going forward and hopefully it'll be a good end to the season."

On-loan Chelsea winger Kenedy scored twice and Matt Ritchie added a third in Newcastle's win over Southampton at St James' Park.

When asked about the impact the victory had had on team morale, Elliot said: "It lifts the whole place, not just the three points, but the way we played. The atmosphere around the ground was fantastic and just to see the place bouncing – especially after the early goal – was great and hopefully there'll be more to come.

"We always believed we were good enough to stay up and we still do, but when you start to get the results and see yourself move up the table it really helps. Hopefully we can keep pushing up."

Newcastle face a three-week break before their next league game against Huddersfield March 31 due to the upcoming international break.