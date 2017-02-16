Karan Kundra will appear as a judge on the new season of Roadies titled Roadies Rising. The makers of the show have released a teaser of Roadies Rising auditions and that has raised many eyebrows.

Karan is seen slapping a participant during an audition on national TV. The teaser shows that Karan lost his cool on the participant for some reason, following which he went up to him and slapped him.

The same video also shows Karan engaging in a fist fight with another participant and pushing him outside the audition room. Although such acts can help generate TRPs, slapping a person on national TV did not go down well with many viewers.

Some people have even started saying that these are all publicity stunts to raise the falling TRP of Roadies and that the show is scripted. Earlier, Raghu Ram and Rajeev used to appear as judges on the show and they were known for humiliating participants with words. However, Karan has apparently taken things to a different level in Roadies Rising.

Apart from Karan, Roadies Rising will have other judges, including Rannvijay Singh, Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia and Harbhajan Singh. The auditions were held from November 27, 2016 to December 10, 2016 across various cities in India. Check the video where Karan is seen slapping the participant: