In what could be considered as a boost to BJP candidate Gangai Amaran, superstar Rajinikanth has wished him for the by-election in RK Nagar constituency, which fell vacant following the death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The by-election will be held on April 12.

Gangai Amaran's son and filmmaker Venkat Prabhu revealed the news on Twitter about his father meeting Rajinikanth. He posted, "Today our thalaivar @superstarrajini met and wished my dad for his political victory in #RKNagarByElection #happyson #GangaiAmaran. [sic]"

Rajinikanth had invited Gangai Amaran to his house and the latter met the Tamil superstar at his Poes Garden residence on Tuesday, March 21. The superstar's blessings has a significance considering the huge fan following that he enjoys among masses in general and youth in particular.

Besides Gangai Amaran who joined the saffron party in 2014, the by-election will mark the electoral debut of J Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar and TTV Dinakaran, the nephew of Sasikala, who is serving an imprisonment in Bengaluru in connection with a disproportionate assets case. The O Panneerselvam camp has fielded E Madhusudhanan, while the DMK has named N Maruthuganesh for the high-voltage bypoll.

The RK Nagar by-election is set to witness a tough competition with Jayakumar, Madhusudhanan and Dinakaran locking horns to inherit the late Jayalalithaa's legacy.