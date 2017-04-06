Jayalalithaa
Jayalalithaa's mortal remains being used by the OPS camp to campaign for the RK Nagar bypolls.Twitter

The AIADMK faction led by former chief minister O Panneerselvam has reportedly been campaigning using a replica of the mortal remains of former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa for the Radhakrishnan Nagar (RK Nagar) bypolls which is scheduled to take place on April 12.

It became necessary to conduct the bypolls in RK Nagar after the passing away of Jayalalithaa, who represented the constituency. Deepa Jayakumar, Jayalalithaa's niece, is also contesting from RK Nagar and is representing her recently constituted party MGR Amma Deepa Peravai. TTV Dinakaran is contesting from Sasikala Natarajan's camp while E Madhusudanan is contesting from Panneerselvam's camp.

However, Hari Prabhakaran, the joint secretary of the AIADMK's IT wing (Panneerselvam's camp) said the campaign has been stopped.

But it seems the move did not go down well with Jayalalithaa's followers on Twitter who strongly criticised the campaign.

