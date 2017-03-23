The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday allotted the 'Hat' symbol to AIADMK General Secretary in-charge Sasikala Natarajan's camp and the 'Electricity Poll' symbol to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam's camp. The Sasikala camp had asked for the 'Hat' symbol instead of the 'Auto Rickshaw' symbol, which was allotted to them earlier.

The EC has also given separate names to the two factions of the AIADMK — 'AIADMK Puratchi Thalavai Amma' to Panneerselvam's camp and 'AIADMK Amma' to Sasikala's camp. The move comes ahead of the RK Nagar by-polls scheduled to be held on April 12 this year. RK Nagar is the constituency from where former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa contested the elections. The seat fell vacant after her death in December 2016.

Sasikala's camp had previously submitted to the EC its new party name 'AIADMK Amma' along with three options for the party symbol — 'Auto Rickshaw', 'Hat' and 'Cap'. The move came after the panel froze the AIADMK Party's official symbol of 'Two Leaves', prohibiting both factions from using it in the upcoming by-polls in Chennai's RK Nagar constituency.

Both factions had staked claim to the 'Two Leaves' symbol. The EC froze it and barred them from using the symbol since the final resolution of the dispute is still pending.