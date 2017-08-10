Besides Tom Hardy as Venom, there might be another English actor to join the film soon. According to Variety, British-Pakistani actor, Riz Ahmed is in talks to join Sony's Spider-Man spinoff. As of yet, any details of Ahmed's role have not been revealed.

Also read: Venom movie spoilers: 5 things you need to know about the Tom Hardy vehicle

The Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star will be seen in a pivotal role (a popular Marvel Comics character as noted by several sources). But, it is quite clear that Ahmed will not portray Carnage. A report by Hollywood Reporter stated that Ahmed would not be playing the character of the main antagonist of the movie. Meanwhile, some other actors including Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Pedro Pascal (Narcos) and Matthias Schoenaerts (The Danish Girl) are up as the front runner for the role.

The 34-year-old English actor is better known for playing Bodhi Rook in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the first of the Star Wars Anthology spin-offs. He earned many accolades for playing Aaron Kalloor in Jason Bourne and starring as Nasir Khan in the HBO miniseries The Night Of. Ahmed also received an Emmy and Golden Globe nomination for the latter.

Venom movie will focus on Spider-Man's arch rival Eddie Brock aka Venom symbiote. The character has appeared in every Spider-Man comics alongside other Marvel superheroes such as Iron Man, Deadpool, Hulk and others. But Spidey will not be featured in the Venom standalone movie.

Earlier, Venom once appeared in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3 in 2007, while the character was portrayed by Topher Grace.

Scott Rosenberg (Jumanji) and Jeff Pinkner (The Dark Tower) are on board to pen down the script for the movie while it will be produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, and Amy Pascal.

The untitled Venom movie is slated to be released on October 5, 2018.