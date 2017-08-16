Bollywood actress Riya Sen, who is the granddaughter of Suchitra Sen and daughter of Moon Moon Sen, is all set to tie the knot with boyfriend Shivam Tewari. Reports suggest that Riya and Shivam will get married by the end of this month.

The 36-year-old actress has been dating Shivam, who is a photography enthusiast, for a few years now. She has even flooded her Instagram page with photos of her and her boyfriend.

Riya, who made her Bollywood debut with Style movie, has joined the list with several other actresses who broke age-related stereotypes. For several actresses, marriage isn't about getting married at the right time but finding their Mr. Right.

Here are a few Bollywood actresses who broke stereotypes and proved it's never too late to get married:

Suhasini Mulay

Bollywood and Marathi actress Suhasini Mulay became an inspiration to several women in India after she got married at the age of 60. In 2011, Suhasini met 65-year-old physicist Atul Gurtu on the internet and got married to him. However, the news came out only in 2015 and soon it went viral.

"My family was very surprised. When I rang up my sister, she asked me if I was drunk. After I told her everything, she said 'Hang on, now I need a drink'. It was funny," The Times of India quoted Suhasini as saying.

Rani Mukherji

The Mardaani actress also broke the stereotype and got married to filmmaker Aditya Chopra when she was 35. The couple dated for three years before getting married in 2014. Rani and Aditya are now proud parents of baby girl Adira.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta found her perfect guy at 41. She married Gene Goodenough, who is a Senior Vice President of Finance in a US-based hydroelectric power company, in a private ceremony in Los Angeles on February 28, 2016.

Urmila Matondkar

The Rangeela actress was 42 when she tied the knot with Kashmiri businessman and model Mohsin Akhtar Mir. She got married in a private ceremony last year. "We kept it an exclusive wedding with just family and friends at the celebration. Since our families wanted the wedding to be a low key affair we mutually decided to keep it private. We seek your blessings on embarking this new journey of our lives," Urmila said in a statement.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan also tied the knot after 35. In 2012, she married film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur when she was at the peak of her career. The couple married in a private ceremony in Mumbai.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai was 34 when she married Abhishek Bachchan, who was 32. The couple, who tied the knot in 2007, have been married for 10 years now and are going strong despite rumours about divorce. Aishwarya and Abhishek are also blessed with daughter Aaradhya.

Shilpa Shetty

After making a mark internationally by winning reality TV show Big Brother, she got married to businessman Raj Kundra when she was 34. Shilpa and Raj Kundra married in 2009 and have a son named Viaan.