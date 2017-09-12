Riya Sen, who has had many steamy scenes in her past movies, was not comfortable shooting for the intimate scenes in Ragini MMS Returns.

Riya is making a comeback with the erotic horror show Ragini MMS Returns. The diva was supposed to shoot for some very raunchy scenes for it, but she felt uncomfortable doing it, and the reason is believed to be her recently held marriage.

"Riya, who essays the pivotal role of Simran in the show knew that the series would involve intimate scenes featuring her and co-star Nishant Malkani. They were meant to be explicit, but Riya was uncomfortable while filming them," Mid-Day quoted a source as saying.

She then expressed her uneasiness to the director Suyash Vadhavkar, who toned down the intimate scenes, and instead incorporated some cheat shots.

"He toned down the intimate scene and shot it aesthetically. Although Riya has done a fair share of steamy roles, she wasn't at ease this time since she is now married. The director worked his way around with cheat shots," the source added. The report also quoted Riya as confirming the news.

The teaser of Ragini MMS Returns was released, that suggested that the show will have good dose of both eroticism as well as horror. Riya had recently shared a picture on social media, in which she was seen kissing her husband. The photo had gone viral in no time.

Riya got married to Shivam in a hush hush ceremony in Pune with a few close ones in attendance. Rumours had it that the actress' pregnancy was the reason for the sudden wedding. However, the gorgeous lady refuted the rumours.

Although Riya has vanished from Bollywood, she is best remembered for her roles in movies like Jhankaar Beats, Style and Apna Sapna Money Money.