Riverdale star and golden boy Archie Andrews KJ Apa was involved in a car accident, post a 16- hour-long day on the sets of the CW's Riverdale. Apa was apparently trying to drive home after a long day, but fell asleep and crashed his car against a light pole.

Luckily, he doesn't seem to have suffered any serious injuries and was treated at a Vancouver hospital. While the show is still moving ahead with production, the actor's accident has definitely sparked off safety concerns among the entire cast and crew who often shoot for crazy hours into late night.

Cole Sprouse, the face of Jughead Jones in the series, has also gone to the extent of requesting producers to provide transportation for the cast as a safety measure. Apa was supposed to be joined by him on his ride, but Cole chose to go for another means of transportation at the last minute.

Even though the crew is a tight unit ever since they began shooting, a source close to them told the Hollywood Reporter "they're working these kids from morning until night." They also added "Someone's going to die" with a very Riverdale-ish vibe.

No one at the studio is admittedly discussing about the transportation suggestion, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. However, actors are putting up nearby for their late hour shifts, since Apa's accident isn't the only one when it comes to risks and safety on set.

A stunt person had died in a motorcycle accident on the sets of Deadpool 2, earlier this year. Something similar had also happened to a stunt person on the sets of the Walking Dead. Even Dylan O'brien of MTV's Teen Wolf fame had undergone facial fracture and head injuries after meeting with an accident on the sets of The Maze Runner trilogy.

So far, no spokesperson has updated any news on Apa's condition post the hospital visit, but he was definitely out of danger, so ardent fans can breathe a sigh of relief as they gear up for season 2 of the show. It returns on October 11 at 8 pm on CW.

And just in case you need a follow up regarding what you should look out for in the upcoming season, here's the trailer!

