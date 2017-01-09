The new Riverdale In the Shadows promo shows Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) reminding everybody about the school's P.A. system, "Neither I nor my parents will rest until Jason's death is avenged."

With Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jug Head already in the lineup, fans must be wondering whether Sabrina the Teenage Witch will also get to be part of CW's new TV series Riverdale.

Sabrina is a famous character played by Melissa Joan Hart in an ABC sitcom, which was actually an Archie comics spin-off.

"Some people don't even know that Sabrina is in the Archie family. There is absolutely a universe where Sabrina pops up in Riverdale or one town over in Greendale. Certainly, the priority is launching Riverdale and making sure that show is as good as it can be and as embraced as we want it to be," Riverdale executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

CBS's Jim Colucci, an executive producer for Riverdale also admitted that they hope to make it happen, according to comicbook.com.

Riverdale stars KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy, Luke Perry as Fred Andrews, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Ross Butler as Reggie Mantle, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Mädchen Amick as Alice Cooper, and Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge.

RIverdale will premiere on Jan. 26 at 9 p.m on the CW. Watch the new promo below.