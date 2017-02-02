The CW's Riverdale returns with its second episode on February 2 at 9 pm ET. And, fans have already got a peek of the new version of the classic pop song "Sugar, Sugar", which was a chartbuster of The Archies' 1969's number-one-single.

In the upcoming episode titled A Touch of Evil, Josie and the Pussycats are seen performing a cover of The Archies' 1969's number-one single, "Sugar, Sugar." The song was originally performed in the Archie Comics-inspired television series The Archie Show. It remained no. 1 for four weeks on the Billboard 100 in 1969.

In the series, Ashleigh Murray (Josie) is the main vocal lead of the band Josie and the Pussycats. The other Pussycats are also seen as the backup vocals, played by Asha Bromfield (Melody) and Hayley Law (Valerie).

In the video, Josie's band performed the song at a Riverdale High's pep rally that also gives the viewers a glimpse of Betty and Veronica's first performances of their routine from the River Vixen cheerleading squad led by the Riverdale's queen bee Cheryl Blossom (played by Madelaine Petsch).

"The hit song 'Sugar, Sugar' has always been a huge part of Archie's history, so we knew we had to include it in Riverdale in some way," executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement.

"Since Archie's just starting his musical journey when we meet him, we thought it would be a fun reinvention to have Josie and the Pussycats perform an updated version of 'Sugar, Sugar'—with an assist from Riverdale High's cheerleaders and resident mean girl Cheryl Blossom."

The original "Sugar, Sugar" was written by Andy Kim and Jeff Barry and featured lead vocals by Ron Dante. The version by Inner Circle featuring Flo Rida was written by Kim, Barry, Bernard Harvey, Ian Lewis, Roger Lewis and Tamar Dillard.

Speaking about the song, Ashleigh Murray also said, "As if stepping into the shoes of a fiery icon like Josie wasn't enough, I was gifted the opportunity to reimagine and rock out on the classic 'Sugar, Sugar.' And boy, was it sweet."

Riverdale stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick and Luke Perry. The series will be premiered on Netflix India on February 3, 2017.