The CW's most anticipated drama series, Riverdale, finally premiered on January 26, 2017. Based on Archie Comics, the series reprised the 75-year-old Archie characters including Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, Jughead Jones, Josie McCoy, Kevin Keller and Cheryl Blossom.

The first episode of Riverdale gives us a glimpse of Blossom twins-- Cheryl and Jason. Later, we see Archie making out with Miss Grundy. Meanwhile, we hear a gunshot, and it appears that Cheryl Blossom's twin brother Jason has drowned after their boat capsizes. But how Jason- the captain of Riverdale High's Water polo team- drowns remain a mystery.

Meanwhile, the girl-next-door Betty Cooper, who is also Archie's best friend, is quite anxious to see his crush Archie after a whole summer. While Archie talks to Betty about his newfound interest in music, Betty is keen to reveal her feelings.

However, Veronica Lodge, daughter of Hirem and Hermione Lodge, arrives in Riverdale town from New York. Archie and Veronica take a shine to each other at first sight. After their high school dance, we see Veronica and Archie kissing in the closet during a game of Seven Minutes in Heaven. Veronica is quite aware of her friend Betty's feelings about Archie, and realises that they have not done the right thing.

On the other hand, Betty opens up to Archie but he says he doesn't have the same feelings for her: "I love you. You are my best friend." And, Betty is crestfallen.

Amidst everything, we also see Hermione Lodge meeting her former boyfriend Fred Andrews (Archie's father). Besides everything, he has also received a bag full of cash as she murmurs, "Oh Hirem, what have you done!"

The new preview clip of episode 2 shows Archie Andrews talking to Miss Grundy about their hidden affair and Jason's death. It also features Archie running after an upset Betty, while another scene shows him walking with Veronica. Also, Riverdale residents will try to deal with the new information about Jason Blossom.

The official synopsis of episode 2 (A Touch of Evil) reads:

As new details of Jason's death begin to emerge, Archie pleads with Miss Grundy (guest star Sarah Habel) to come forward with what they heard at Sweetwater River. Betty makes an effort to mend her friendship with Archie but takes a different stance with Veronica, who is trying to make up for her actions. With rumors around her brother's death running rampant, Cheryl deals with the pressure in true Queen Bee fashion, while tensions boil over when Jughead stumbles upon a secret Archie was hoping to keep hidden. Finally, plans for the annual fall pep rally move forward with a performance by Josie and the Pussycats and a special appearance by Mayor McCoy (guest star Robin Givens).

As the murder mystery slowly takes over the town of Riverdale, now the question in everyone's mind is — who killed Jason Blossom? We cannot keep Cheryl out of suspects' list as she was the last one to see Jason alive. What, exactly, is she hiding about the mysterious death of her twin brother, Jason? Who do you think killed Jason? To know more, catch the second instalment of Riverdale on the CW.

Written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the episode 2 of Riverdale will air on February 2 at 9 pm ET and on SyFy in Australia. Netflix US and Netflix Australia are offering the series while it will premiere in Netflix India on February 3, 2017.