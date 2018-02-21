"I am the only 'BANK-CHOR' that failed" — this is what Riteish Deshmukh wrote on his Twitter handle on Tuesday morning. The tweet went viral within a few minutes.

With over 3,000 retweets and 23,000 likes, Riteish Deshmukh's sense of humour was all over the Internet. What is he talking about in the tweet? Well, the actor was taking a dig at Nirav Modi and the Punjab National Bank scam.

I am the only ‘BANK-CHOR’ that failed. pic.twitter.com/E10PzOXe9i — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 20, 2018

One of the users said: "Like your sense of humour, your are probably the most under rated among actors who can deliver comedy and serious roles wth equal commitment and charm...I just love your comic timing. [sic]"

Another commented: "U made ur audience laugh The others made citizens cry May God bless you n ur family always." Praises didn't stop here, one fan said: "Brilliant sense of humour.. hahah, that's the best you did. You not modi, You're Deshkmukh." And a fan commented: "Sir you succeeded in making us laugh and entertain and your motto was not Chori [sic]"

जिस तरह के घोटालों के आंकड़े आजकल बाहर आ रहे हैं।

मुझे डर है की कहीं प्रधानसेवक जी उल्टा हमसे 15 लाख मांगना न शुरू कर दें। ?? — Nafees Ahmad (@iamns212) February 20, 2018

Point..! ??? — Ashish Vaish (@iOnly_Ashish) February 20, 2018

भाई रितेश...तुम कौन से बैंक में चोरी करोगे?



PNB या SBI



वैसे PNB में मत जाना भाई,नीरव मोदी ने उसे वैसे भी भिखारी बना के छोड़ दिया,वहां अब चोरी के लायक कुछ नही बचा होगा ? — आज़ाद हूँ ?? (@PoliticsMyAsss) February 20, 2018

You should have waited for some bank scam to release the movie.. would have been a good strategy :-D — Kapil Bagade (@kapilkpb) February 20, 2018

Bank Chor was a 2017 Indian Hindi-language comedy thriller film directed by Bumpy and produced by Asish Patel. The movie was distributed under the Yash Raj Film banner. The film starred Riteish Deshmukh, Rhea Chakraborty and Vivek Oberoi.

As for the Nirav Modi controversy, actors Priyanka Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra are already in talks with their lawyers and want to exit their contract with the Nirav Modi jewelry brand. IBTimes India reported on Tuesday that even Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli might end his partnership with Punjab National Bank in the wake of the scam.