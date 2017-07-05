Rita Ora, the 26-year-old singer and actress, never shies away from flaunting her phenomenal figure and she has done it again in a revealing selfie that left little to the imagination.

The Body On Me hitmaker shared a sultry snap with her 11.9 million Instagram followers. The black and white photo featured her in a plain black T-Shirt, showing off her ample assets. She accompanied the sexy image with the words: "What's good?"

By covering her modesty with hands, the Your Song singer made sure not to violate the no nudity policy of the photo-sharing app. She even edited the hot picture slightly by placing a large red R on it to cover her bare chest.

In the tantalising selfie, the blonde beauty can be seen gazing at the lens as she flashed her bare boobs. The racy picture garnered over 70,226 likes and 552 comments within a few hours. While some of the fans complained about seducing them, a few others tried to answer her question about what is good in the image.

"Why did you do that you seduce me," wrote a netizen. Shortly another Instagram user commented, "Everything is good, cox it belongs to you."

A few of the social media users also commented about her latest song. "Love your last song," stated an Instagram user monikered as sheisadreamer.

What's good? ??? #morning A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Jul 5, 2017 at 3:24am PDT

Recently, Rita Ora revealed that songwriting is really like a therapy for her. "I always thought I had to be this kind of unbreakable person, just because my mum is - she's so strong - and as a woman, I've always thought I had to be like that. I really realised in songwriting, the more open you are the better it is for you, it's really like therapy," she said during an interview with Notion magazine.

The British singer also revealed that she will never stop working as a musician mainly because her fans love to hear her songs. "I never really wanted to disappear because I was like 'Why? Why would I disappear' I might not be able to put music out but my fans still want to see me," she explained.