Rita Ora is soaking up all the fun in Jamaica. The 26-year-old songstress left little to the imagination while stripping down to a low-cut bikini.

The Your Song singer took to Instagram to share an array of sizzling snaps from her break overseas. On the first two days of her vacation, she slipped into an extremely low-cut bikini to flaunt her sensational figure.

In the recent Instagram post, the bikini-clad singer teased her 12 million followers as she struck a raunchy pose. She captioned the photo, " Can't really swim." It racked up more than 300K likes in less than 24 hours.

On the first day of her Jamaican vacation, she shared another racy picture with a caption: hawt saowce. The X Factor judge flaunted her washboard abs as she donned a red-coloured swimsuit.

The Body On Me hit-maker recently collaborated with English band Coldplay frontman Chris Martin for her new album. Back in 2016, the duo was spotted together quite often which sparking romance rumour.

Can't really swim ?? A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Jul 29, 2017 at 1:00pm PDT

Rita was romantically involved with DJ Calvin Harris, TV personality Rob Kardashian and rapper Ricky Hilfiger.

Me and My mate. A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Jul 25, 2017 at 9:38pm PDT